As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Position

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc analyzed 4,063 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 8.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 597,671 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

