As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Eagle Boston Investment Management Holding in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 142,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 135,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, down from 278,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 290,248 shares traded or 26.95% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 1623.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 94,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.16. About 1.14M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 20,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 8.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50M shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 50,460 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc owns 6,046 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 7,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.21M shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,655 shares. First Manhattan Co invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 94,800 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 144,611 shares stake. Davidson Kempner Cap LP invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Natl Pension Serv owns 149,944 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 40,112 shares. Tci Wealth reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 1.76 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Take-Two and Shake Shack Triumph Over Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Hellenicshippingnews.com which released: “Investors getting nervous about IMO 2020 tanker pitch – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Hottest Topic In Shipping – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on GATX Q2 results; reaffirms FY19 EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ardmore Shipping Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: March 07, 2019.