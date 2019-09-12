As Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Valuation Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Position by $15.36 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 2.92M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 393,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.93 million, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.99 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 12,988 shares to 62,452 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $674.50M for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 34,760 were reported by Birch Hill Limited Liability Corporation. Argent Tru Co holds 37,868 shares. Accredited Investors reported 6,603 shares. North Star Asset Management accumulated 13,118 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 291,795 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 8.09 million shares. Advisor Prtn holds 0.13% or 16,230 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.36% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,760 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 1.04% or 57,768 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs reported 68,886 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Regent Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,207 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 8,710 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.