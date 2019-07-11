As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Its Holding; United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Holder Saturna Capital Has Cut Its Position by $661,893 as Stock Value Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14,693 shares to 734,731 shares, valued at $66.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 11,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,946 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares to 407,085 shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

