As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Rose, Seabridge Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $700,680; Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) Share Price Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Cut Stake by $9.70 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 3.87M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 391,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54M, down from 495,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 388,394 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares to 6,539 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc..

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares to 242,978 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML) by 557,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 683 Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.76% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 326,000 shares. 91,550 were accumulated by Rhenman Asset Management. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 35,305 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd owns 1,732 shares. 133,458 are owned by Tekla Cap Mgmt. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 24,300 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 2,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership has 50,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 527,151 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,030 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 17,998 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 8.66M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking accumulated 0.13% or 391,221 shares.