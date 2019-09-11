As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Declined, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Increases Holding in The Andersons (ANDE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 92,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 929,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.07 million, up from 836,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 2.91M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 13,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 364,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 350,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 166,278 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS, ICM FORM ELEMENT LLC JV FOR BIO-REFINERY; 11/05/2018 – Andersons Declares Dividend of 16.5c; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 9,662 shares to 20,226 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.75M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares to 429,883 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,806 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.