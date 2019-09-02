As Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $541,160; West Oak Capital Has Boosted Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $307,650 as Stock Price Declined

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (TSM) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 137,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 150,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).