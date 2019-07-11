As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Boosted by $2.22 Million Its Position; Hs Management Partners Lifted Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 1.65 million shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AB InBev preps largest IPO of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America’s Energy Drink Case Study: Early Distribution Deals Could Decide Winners In Cannabis Market – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wicked Weed Brewing adding bar at Charlotte Douglas International Airport – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Corona Keep Constellation Brands Growing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $155.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Guardian Advisors LP holds 13,445 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 85,645 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs accumulated 9,095 shares. 125,102 were reported by Lpl Limited Company. Cap Advsrs Limited Llc reported 68 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 426 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 95 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ins Tx holds 0.36% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 81,170 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation owns 6.19% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 76,429 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 24,338 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 797,147 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).