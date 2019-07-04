As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Upped Stake by $2.22 Million; Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Holder First Long Island Investors Lifted Holding by $501,410

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, up from 82,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, January 8 GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 21,258 shares. On Thursday, January 24 NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,834 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).