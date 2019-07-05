As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; Ametek New (AME) Holder Marsico Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 2.13M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 16,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,491 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 70,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 328,917 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,712 shares. Johnson Grp Inc reported 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,811 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 41,079 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP invested 1.32% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.12% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.1% or 300,524 shares. Monetary Mgmt holds 1,450 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.18M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.66% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.49% or 55,869 shares. Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd has 303,878 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 41,895 shares to 15,667 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 197,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,451 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.