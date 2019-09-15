As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted Position by $681,330; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 98,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.44M, down from 318,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 37,741 shares to 47,561 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

