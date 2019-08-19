As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $37.93 Million; Ameriprise Financial Increased Position in Qep Resources (QEP) as Stock Price Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (QEP) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 75,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 693,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 618,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.56M market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 6.96 million shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.85M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,018 shares to 528,618 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 74,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Grou by 641,083 shares to 97,900 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 35,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,899 shares, and cut its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

