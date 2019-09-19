As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Value Declined, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Increased by $681,330 Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1343.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 80,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 86,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 5,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 1.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSHLY) by 18,425 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Investment Incorporated owns 934,630 shares. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 656,519 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 14,439 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Int Limited accumulated 0.44% or 96,000 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.35M shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability stated it has 53,674 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc reported 17,056 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability owns 28,257 shares. Moreover, Hills Fincl Bank Trust Communication has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,131 shares. Mcf Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,698 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated reported 0.53% stake. Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 2.01 million shares.