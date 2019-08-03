As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Value Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased by $2.22 Million Its Position; Eulav Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Walker & Dunlop (WD) by $316,200 as Valuation Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21 million shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 88,418 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 150,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.12 million activity. $3.14M worth of stock was sold by Smith Howard W III on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd reported 70,996 shares. Mason Street Limited Com accumulated 8,940 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 63 shares. James Inv Research owns 12,600 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 7,779 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 10,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 216,766 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 16,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,171 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 1,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 59,451 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake.