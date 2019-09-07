As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Raised Position; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) as Shares Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,289 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,725 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.25 million were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc holds 0% or 16,474 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & reported 24,645 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Washington Natl Bank stated it has 300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,073 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 180,050 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Lc has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 4.55M shares stake. Orrstown Services invested in 0.07% or 2,186 shares. 173,653 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Proshare Limited Liability Com invested in 62,674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd invested in 0.09% or 38,215 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 210,714 shares in its portfolio.