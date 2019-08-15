As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Cut by $2.66 Million Its Position; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.44M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 66,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,563 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 131,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 9.48M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 0% or 99,709 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 178,146 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 7.89M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gagnon Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,564 shares. Citigroup reported 228,703 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ent Financial Ser stated it has 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 148,440 were accumulated by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 2.09 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 260,957 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 2.25 million shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Parkside Bancshares And Trust owns 853 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 27,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 26,665 shares to 43,913 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 16,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05 million for 123.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 25,161 shares to 114,470 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.