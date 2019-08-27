As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Holding by $12.04 Million; Stryker (SYK) Holding Maintained by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 33,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.14. About 632,227 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 300,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.37M, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares to 130,238 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,200 shares to 310,376 shares, valued at $81.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.