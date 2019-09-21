As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted Holding; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed Position by $11.40 Million

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 18,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 162,670 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 143,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 5.87 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 1.01M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,428 shares to 3,448 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,064 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.