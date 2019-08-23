As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Element Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Vmware (VMW) Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.95% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 5.91 million shares traded or 313.47% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 37,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 17,163 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 55,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 200,449 shares to 241,780 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 106,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.