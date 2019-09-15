As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Raised Holding in Equity Residential (EQR)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 197,342 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.98M, up from 179,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.55M shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 66,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 3.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.05 million, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 88,703 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 512,736 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Prudential Fincl owns 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 737,217 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp reported 54,438 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 12,212 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 444 shares. 2,744 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. 2.28 million were accumulated by Amer Century Companies Inc. Charter Trust Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Us State Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 59,199 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 29,926 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,013 shares to 18,368 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,635 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

