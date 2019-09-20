As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Stake; Kbc Group Nv Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Lowered by $14.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.48M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 163,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 13,532 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 177,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 15/05/2018 – Dinner with the Queen: United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Dine with Aviation Royalty; 06/04/2018 – United Airlines to Hold Live Webcast of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – United: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 17/04/2018 – United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 18/04/2018 – Airlines Rally After United Finally Enjoys a Good Earnings Call; 23/04/2018 – United Continental: Aircraft Features Special Livery Previously Reserved for Dreamliner Fleet; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: ANDREW LEVY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 162,833 shares to 100,085 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 7,722 shares. Millennium Limited reported 596,898 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Consulta Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 4.75 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 3,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 278,066 shares. High Pointe Cap Limited Com has invested 1.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lodge Hill Ltd holds 140,885 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 0.06% or 5,696 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 7,118 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 160,592 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.