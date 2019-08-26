As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Lowered Position by $8.35 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Stake In Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Was Upped

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.53M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 652.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 84,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 96,919 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 12,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 5.09 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,958 shares to 259,710 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 822,771 shares to 346,016 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 233,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,952 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Greylin Invest Mangement has 36,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.11M shares stake. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 11,449 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv owns 27,963 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 11,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Lc holds 27,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp owns 936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 135,900 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 35,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,145 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 28,400 shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability reported 3.59% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).