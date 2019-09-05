As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Stake by $12.04 Million; Hl Financial Services Has Increased Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $4.60 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 300,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.37 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.17 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 946.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 124,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 137,331 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 1.66 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 51% Return On Equity, Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Etf (VOO) by 3,328 shares to 21,704 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,229 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 295,898 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 783,554 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Lc has invested 0.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Street has 38.55 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Schwerin Boyle Capital reported 1.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 144,992 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 40,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Co owns 42,202 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Independent Franchise Llp stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 950 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.1% or 64,100 shares.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.