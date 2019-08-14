As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Axiom International Investors Upped Holding; Jefferies Group Decreased Its Aon Plc (Put) (AON) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 495,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02 million, up from 6.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 7.65 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (Put) (AON) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 21,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 22,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.98. About 849,649 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,235 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 26,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,355 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 185,865 shares to 243,265 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 8,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

