As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $940,000; At&T (T) Shareholder Park National Has Increased Its Position

Park National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 210,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 479,126 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 268,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 16.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 5.95M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T telecom chief Donovan retiring Oct. 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan : Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 46,138 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has invested 1.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 746,649 shares. Forte Lc Adv invested in 50,307 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 8.99M shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 45,473 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 111,755 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Hightower Lta has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Corda Inv Limited Liability accumulated 35,649 shares. Asset One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 4.03 million shares. Shufro Rose Communication Limited accumulated 13,271 shares. Harvest Capital Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,546 shares. Solutions Limited Liability Com owns 13,294 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,616 shares to 929,653 shares, valued at $50.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd (New) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,481 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.