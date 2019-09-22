As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $19.91 Million; Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Holding in Thor Industries (THO) by $324,220 as Share Value Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 69.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 13,599 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, up from 8,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.17 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40 million shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 22,043 shares to 137,518 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,874 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Berkom And Assoc has invested 1.46% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 5,716 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 32,719 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 7,071 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 635,080 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.31% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 13,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 114,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,803 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 25,271 shares. Bridges Inv Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Fosun invested in 0.03% or 7,610 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Tru holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 133 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 115,351 shares.

