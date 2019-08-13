As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Position by $275.28 Million; 13D Management Trimmed Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 5.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.81 million, down from 12.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 3.37M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nippon Life Americas reported 31,350 shares. American Group Inc stated it has 9,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 1.28M shares. Citigroup holds 300,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scott And Selber owns 1.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 29,142 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 87,024 shares. Cohen And Steers has 2.02M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65 shares. House Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 29,701 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,056 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.04% or 4,119 shares. Thompson holds 0.04% or 3,125 shares.