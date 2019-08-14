As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered by $940,000 Its Stake; Ciena (CIEN) Holder Horizon Investment Services Upped Its Stake by $522,773

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 7.65M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.87 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 403,178 shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 0.51% or 6,452 shares in its portfolio. 117,450 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 6,780 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.64M shares. Proffitt Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3 shares. Management Professionals reported 1,000 shares. Becker Capital Inc reported 1.47% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 3.21M are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.78 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.