As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Harris Associates LP Cut Its Position; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Lifted Its Holding

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 247,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.80M, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 1.57 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 215,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79 million, up from 199,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $230.29. About 182,570 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 9,652 shares to 613,231 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 72,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

