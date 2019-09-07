As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,255 shares to 128,379 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,668 shares to 20,824 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

