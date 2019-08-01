As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Cut Holding by $678,800; Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $1.37 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 39,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 827,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 866,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.31 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 27,657 shares to 78,758 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 488,392 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $386.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 790,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

