As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Rose, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed by $940,000 Its Position; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Lifted by $381,616

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4.20M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 4,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,197 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, up from 5,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 201,889 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 40,924 shares to 7,309 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,282 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Paloma Management invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,415 shares. Hgk Asset Management owns 0.14% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 4,857 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 211,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,657 are owned by Gam Ag. California-based Clarivest Asset Llc has invested 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 5,334 shares. Rk Capital Management Limited Company invested in 1.97% or 73,862 shares. 217,955 are owned by Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,786 shares. Camarda Advsrs Llc has 28 shares.