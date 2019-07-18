As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Rose, Holder Fosun International LTD Cut Its Position by $520,000; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,120 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 48,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 5.02M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.29M shares. 109,137 were reported by Mason Street Advisors. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Evergreen Capital Management Limited has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,850 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 1.44% or 3.22M shares. Ems Lp reported 729,170 shares or 8.67% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% or 192,690 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 15 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Com. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.9% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Contravisory Mgmt has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,157 shares. 50 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 439.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5. Benioff Marc also sold $1.62M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Shares for $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 490 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22.

