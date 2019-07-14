As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Rose, Glovista Investments Has Cut Holding; As Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Decreased Its Position by $4.26 Million

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.70 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.24 million, down from 10,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 3.27M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT); 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.44 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

