As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Natixis Decreased Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Raised Its Position by $358,764

Natixis decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 75.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 20,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 27,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.59M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 129,976 shares to 271,854 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 962,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,198 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Co. Independent has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burns J W New York holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 88,983 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 146,416 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 450,308 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 59,297 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1.94M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D Scott Neal, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,907 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 188,941 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Chemical Bancorporation holds 1.07% or 222,389 shares. Waddell Reed Finance accumulated 0.91% or 8.65M shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv holds 0.28% or 20,801 shares in its portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares to 523,031 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.