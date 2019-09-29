As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $19.91 Million; Kempner Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $752,290 as Market Valuation Declined

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 39,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 48,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 2.80 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47M shares traded or 49.37% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark gives Skyworks bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “60% Upside In Skyworks Solutions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “VIDEO: Make 5G Investing Plays Like the Pros – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not So High On Skyworks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10 million for 13.74 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 11,578 shares. 66,201 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Retirement Of Alabama has 420,542 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Llc reported 44,532 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100,725 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 8,700 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 410,001 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund owns 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,601 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has 6.01 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares Tru owns 10,384 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fosun accumulated 6,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio.