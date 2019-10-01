As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined, Holder Glovista Investments Has Increased Position; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $16.81 Million

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33M shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 75.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Staples ETFs Are Hot, But Big Holdings Are Pricey – ETF Trends” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond, Constellation Brands, Costco, PepsiCo and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and a Renewed Focus to Help Build a More Sustainable Food System â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 48,167 shares to 69,503 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ftse Epra/Nareit Global Real Estate Ex (IFGL) by 7,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Growth Etf (VOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Lc reported 1.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 812,943 are held by Comm Financial Bank. Willis Counsel accumulated 2.12% or 239,133 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 1.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,495 shares. 54,344 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. 47,818 are held by Penobscot Investment Company Inc. Murphy Cap Inc reported 48,632 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 152,069 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has 1.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 135,048 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 25,114 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 119,500 are owned by Cincinnati Fincl Corporation. Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,876 shares. Country Club Com Na has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,047 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 67,094 shares. Hilton Management Limited Co accumulated 769 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.