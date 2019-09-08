As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 11.76M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 419 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 723,313 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,604 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Field & Main Financial Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 160 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 288,421 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Lc reported 1.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 24,443 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Illinois-based Country Trust Bankshares has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkwood Ltd reported 40,245 shares. Heritage Mgmt has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.