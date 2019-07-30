As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Position; Altria Group (MO) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 3.02M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 8.23 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Group: The Dividend Burns Bright But May Go Up In Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,487 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc owns 174,729 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 11,380 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Garde holds 0.07% or 6,626 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.23% or 992,208 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 157,089 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. 3,972 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. R G Niederhoffer Management holds 6,400 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Ct reported 7,900 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). National Pension Ser has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.84 million shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,460 shares.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,971 shares to 7,890 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,627 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.