As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $8.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc analyzed 108,799 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 296,774 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, down from 405,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.15. About 2.93M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.02 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool" published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com" published on August 04, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares to 868,688 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.