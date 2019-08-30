As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Cut by $275.28 Million Its Holding; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Price Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Its Stake

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 5.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.81M, down from 12.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 5.12M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 5.30 million shares traded or 81.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbtx Inc by 17,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,520 shares, and cut its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC).

