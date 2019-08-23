As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $940,000; Starboard Value LP Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 990,191 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 6,119 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 119 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 131,822 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 299,549 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 32,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.14% or 139,301 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 728,175 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 32,934 shares. 75,840 are held by Paradigm Mgmt Ny. Putnam owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 49,700 shares. Moreover, Starboard Value Limited Partnership has 3.82% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 2.37M shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 301,759 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).