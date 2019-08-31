As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding Maintained by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6.07M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.43 million, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.72 million shares to 9.42 million shares, valued at $275.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 223,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested in 0.01% or 34,274 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 19,766 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,050 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 78 shares. Moreover, Weitz Invest Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 66,030 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pillar Pacific Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 21,746 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 58,953 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 444,699 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 0% or 1,137 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.