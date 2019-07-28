As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Position; Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Market Valuation Rose While Ares Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 555,404 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 14,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.73 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO says Acadia is looking to sell its U.K. operations – Nashville Business Journal” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Execs Remain Silent On Disappearance: Treatment Payment Questions Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 5,052 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 383,990 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc, California-based fund reported 681,342 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company owns 8,524 shares. New York-based Rothschild And Asset Management Us has invested 0.17% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj reported 487,813 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mondrian Prtn has 145,361 shares. 99 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 125 shares. Regions Fincl owns 3,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 47,038 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares to 238,928 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 778,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,040 shares, and cut its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 1.10 million shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).