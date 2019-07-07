As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Evergreen Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.92 Million Its Holding; Narwhal Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $518,320 as Share Price Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.15M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 79,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,554 shares to 101,361 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 17,395 shares to 47,067 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.