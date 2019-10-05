As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder National Asset Management Boosted Position; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rose, Barnett & Company Has Raised Position

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 173.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 12,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 7,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,172 shares to 19,467 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 39,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,040 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 29,809 shares to 289,220 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 21,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

