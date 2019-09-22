As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Stake by $27.67 Million; Five9 (Call) (FIVN) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Holding by $11.37 Million as Stock Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 709,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.66 million, up from 915,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (Call) (FIVN) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 222,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 247,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 50,400 shares to 44,500 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 55,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,819 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 88,985 shares to 678,897 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

