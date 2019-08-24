As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Martin Currie LTD Increased by $9.99 Million Its Stake; Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Holding in Humana Com Stk (HUM) as Stock Value Rose

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 754,020 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 574,483 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $43.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 29,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,077 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

