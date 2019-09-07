As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Holding in Bankamerica (BAC) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 64,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 139,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 203,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 26/03/2018 – BofA-Merrill Lynch To Pay Record Settlement for “Masking” Trades — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 24,465 shares. International Value Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 11.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Associates stated it has 29,023 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 8,970 shares in its portfolio. Washington invested 1.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 660.28M shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 217,978 shares. Hallmark Management Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27,374 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,647 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Johnson Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.18% or 75,273 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 234,100 shares. S&Co accumulated 142,414 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.