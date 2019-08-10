As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.92 Million Its Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Continental Advisors Decreased Position by $5.56 Million as Stock Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 617,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 172,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares to 145,354 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 81,913 shares. Alexandria Ltd Company invested in 18,885 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 21,769 shares. Blume Capital owns 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,284 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc World Markets has 1.46M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 724,715 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3.61M were accumulated by Discovery Cap Limited Ct. 407,623 are held by Piedmont Investment. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 72,363 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd invested in 41,886 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 10,865 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Intact Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 18,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.